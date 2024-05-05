Tripura grapples with fuel crisis; government imposes restrictions

AGARTALA: The fuel scarcity gripping Tripura has taken a new turn as the closure of both railway lines and roads compounded the region's woes. With transportation arteries severed, the already precarious situation has escalated, leaving residents facing unprecedented challenges in accessing essential supplies of petrol and diesel. The closure of railway lines, a vital lifeline for fuel transportation into Tripura, has severed a crucial supply route, exacerbating the existing shortage. Additionally, the shutdown of key roads further compounds the issue, restricting the movement of fuel tankers and hindering efforts to replenish dwindling stocks at petrol pumps.

The convergence of these factors has created a perfect storm of scarcity, with petrol pumps forced to ration fuel supplies and impose stringent limitations on sales. As a result, long queues of vehicles snake their way around operational fuel stations, as motorists vie for their share of the dwindling resources. In the face of adversity, Tripura's residents demonstrate resilience, rallying together to confront the challenges posed by the fuel shortage. As communities unite in their efforts to conserve resources and support one another, the hope remains that the region will emerge from this crisis stronger and more prepared for future challenges. (ANI)

