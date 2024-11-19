Tripura Guest Lecturers Sangh Raises Alarm Over Faculty Crisis, Seeks Service Regulations

AGARTALA: The Tripura Guest Lecturer Sangh, a branch of the Tripura NET-SLET-Ph.D., has raised concern over the alleged degrading state of higher education in Tripura.

The association underscored the critical challenges in a press conference on Sunday, including a severe shortage of faculty in the state colleges, the neglect of qualified guest lecturers, and the negative impact on students' academic performance.

The members of the Sangh raised one of the primary issues: the glaring shortfall of faculty members in the state’s higher education institutions.