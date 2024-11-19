Tripura Guest Lecturers Sangh Raises Alarm Over Faculty Crisis, Seeks Service Regulations

AGARTALA: The Tripura Guest Lecturer Sangh, a branch of the Tripura NET-SLET-Ph.D., has raised concern over the alleged degrading state of higher education in Tripura.
The association underscored the critical challenges in a press conference on Sunday, including a severe shortage of faculty in the state colleges, the neglect of qualified guest lecturers, and the negative impact on students' academic performance.
The members of the Sangh raised one of the primary issues: the glaring shortfall of faculty members in the state’s higher education institutions.
Mr. Sumon Ali, General Secretary of the Tripura NET-SLET-Ph.D. Forum, mentioned that according to University Grants Commission (UGC) norms, Tripura’s 25 general degree colleges and 5 professional institutions require 2,100 faculty members to maintain the prescribed student-teacher ratio.
However, the state currently employs only 388 permanent faculty members, leaving a massive shortfall.
The Sangh members claimed that guest lecturers often face financial and professional discrimination, even though their reliance has grown due to the shortage of permanent faculty.
The Sangh members criticized the state government for offering compensation far below UGC-recommended levels, calling it “financial discrimination.”