Tripura High Court Orders State Govt to Report on HIV/AIDS Crisis

AGARTALA: In response to a concerning surge in HIV/AIDS cases, the High Court of Tripura has directed the state government to submit a comprehensive report on their countermeasures within the next two weeks. This decision, made on Thursday, follows a public interest litigation (PIL) hearing before a division bench led by Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice Arindam Lodh.

The bench’s action came after receiving a letter from Justice T Amarnath Goud, which highlighted the urgent need for intervention due to the escalating number of HIV/AIDS cases in the state. The letter specifically pointed out a troubling increase in infections among school students, prompting immediate judicial response.

Advocate Kohinur Narayan Bhattacharjee, who represented the petitioners, conveyed to the media that the division bench had acknowledged the gravity of the situation. “The court has mandated that the state government submit a detailed report on their countermeasures within two weeks,” Bhattacharjee stated. This order underscores the high priority the judiciary is placing on addressing the epidemic.

Recent data from the Tripura AIDS Control Society (TSACS) has intensified concerns, revealing that 47 students have died and 572 have tested positive for HIV. The TSACS also reported a troubling trend of 5-7 new cases emerging daily, with the spread largely attributed to the use of injectable drugs among students.

In light of these developments, Bhattacharjee reassured that the state government is approaching the issue with significant urgency. He emphasized that efforts are being ramped up to raise awareness about HIV/AIDS and implement effective measures to curb the spread of the virus.

The High Court’s directive reflects a critical moment in Tripura’s ongoing battle against the HIV/AIDS epidemic, signaling a push for more effective and immediate action to address the rising infection rates, particularly within the vulnerable student population.