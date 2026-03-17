Tripura Hikes DA and DR by 5% for 1.83 Lakh Employees

Saha informed the House on the second day of the Budget session, shortly after Finance, Planning and Coordination Minister Pranajit Singha Roy presented the state's 2026-27 Budget.

The announcement was met with desk-thumping from members of the treasury bench.

"To implement the additional DA and DR, the state government will incur an extra expenditure of about Rs 500 crore annually," Saha told the Assembly.

According to a Finance Department official, the hike will directly benefit 1,02,563 government employees and 81,019 pensioners.