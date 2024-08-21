Tripura Hit by 'Heaviest Rainfall in 30 Years,' Warns TIPRA Motha Chief

AGARTALA: TIPRA Motha chief Pradyot Debbarma expressed concern over the devastating floods in Tripura and said it was caused by the heaviest rainfall of 30 years to the area.

"The situation in Tripola is very grim," said Debbarma, referring to the pervasive effect of the floods. "Many villages are affected, and thousands of people are now living in temporary shelters. Roads are cut off, and there are landslides in many areas," he added.

Debbarma has sought immediate help from the Centre, roping in both the state government and the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council for help. The inclement weather crippled normal life, as most areas continued to be cut off from the rest of the state due to damage to bridges and roads.

Debbarma termed the service by the volunteers of the Youth Tipra Federation as highly commendable despite the fact that the outfit itself had lost much in the calamity. "All programmes have been put on hold during this critical juncture," he said.

He also warned that the situation may have much larger regional repercussions, quoting local dam damages could pose severe threats to neighboring Bangladesh as well.

Earlier, at least seven persons, including three members of a family, were killed, while two persons went missing in separate incidents of landslides and drowning following incessant rainfall in Tripura since Monday, an official said on Tuesday.

The officials in the Disaster Management Department said that three members of a family, including a woman and her child, were killed at Debipur in South Tripura district when their house collapsed due to a massive landslide late on Monday night. According to the reports, villagers recovered the three bodies on Tuesday morning. The deceased were identified as Trisankar Chakma, 50, his wife Rajini Chakma, 41, and their daughter Mita Chakma, 12 years.

Another 14-year-old boy, Biresh Debbarma, died on Tuesday when his house collapsed at Teliamura in Khowai district, an official said. Another person, Mauai Reang, 52, was killed and another villager went missing in a landslide at Karbook area in Gomati district, he added. Two more persons were killed and another went missing in South Tripura district due to the landslides and drowning.