Tripura: Home Tutor Molests 12-Year-Old Girl In Khowai District; Locals Demand Strict Action

AGARTALA: In a shocking incident, a minor girl was allegedly molested by her home tutor in Tripura's Khowai district.
As per reports, the 12-year-old girl had been attending private tuition sessions with a youth going by the name of Sagar Das who resides in the same locality.
The girl's father has filed a formal complaint with the Teliamura police station. The father has accused the molester of inappropriately touching his daughter during these sessions. Initially, the girl did not share the traumatic experience due to fear.
However, the family eventually found out about the molestation and immediately reported to the police about this incident.
Notably, Sagar Das’ father Bishnu Das happens to be a well-known BJP leader in the area and is known to share close ties with Minister Bikash Debbarma.
This adds a layer of complexity to this case as the girl's father has alleged the politician of saving his son from the consequences of his actions.
Meanwhile, the locals have voiced their anger and are demanding strict action against the accused at the earliest. The police have assured that they are investigating the matter thoroughly and will ensure justice is served.
ALSO READ: Tripura Governor inaugurates Indigo flight service between Agartala and Hyderabad
ALSO WATCH: