Tripura: Home Tutor Molests 12-Year-Old Girl In Khowai District; Locals Demand Strict Action

However, the family eventually found out about the molestation and immediately reported to the police about this incident.

Notably, Sagar Das’ father Bishnu Das happens to be a well-known BJP leader in the area and is known to share close ties with Minister Bikash Debbarma.

This adds a layer of complexity to this case as the girl's father has alleged the politician of saving his son from the consequences of his actions.

Meanwhile, the locals have voiced their anger and are demanding strict action against the accused at the earliest. The police have assured that they are investigating the matter thoroughly and will ensure justice is served.