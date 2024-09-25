Tripura Governor inaugurates Indigo flight service between Agartala and Hyderabad

Agartala: Tripura Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu on Monday, inaugurated a new Indigo flight service connecting Agartala’s Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport to Hyderabad.

The inauguration was marked by the traditional lighting of the ceremonial lamp, symbolising the commencement of the flight operations.

The introduction of this new route is expected to enhance connectivity between the Northeastern region and Southern India, facilitating easier travel for passengers and promoting business and tourism between Tripura and Telangana.

Speaking on the occasion on Monday, the governor emphasised the significance of better air connectivity in boosting regional development and integration.

