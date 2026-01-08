Tripura: IMD warns of cold wave, dense fog; schools shut till Jan 10

AGARTALA: The Indian Meteorological Department of Agartala expressed the possibility of a dip in minimum temperature over the next three to five days in the region, with no rise in minimum temperature during daytime.

Dr Partha Roy, director of IMD Agartala, said on Tuesday that temperatures are expected to fluctuate between 11 and 15 degrees over the next five days. Meanwhile, a fog warning has also been issued for this period.

"The maximum temperature for the next two to three days is expected to be three to five degrees below normal. After three days, it is expected to increase slightly. The daytime minimum temperature will remain largely unchanged. The temperature will be between 11 and 13 degrees for the next 5 days. A warning for dense fog has been issued for two days. There is a chance of dense fog in one or two places in every district, as observed until last week," Dr Roy told ANI.

He further stated that the state government has decided to close schools till January 10 and that a yellow alert has been issued in some districts.

"The state government has decided to keep schools closed until the 10th... The warning we have issued is for dense fog... We have also issued a warning for the transport sector for today and tomorrow. A yellow warning has been issued for some places in all districts... A shallow fog forecast has been given," he said.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the Tripura government ordered the closure of schools in the state from January 6 to 10 due to extreme cold.

"In view of the prevailing extreme cold weather conditions throughout the State, it has been decided that all the Government and Government-Aided Schools under School Education Department and Privately Managed Schools will remain closed from January 6, 2026, to January 10, 2026. All the District Education Officers are hereby instructed to convey this decision to each and every school under their jurisdiction," said a letter by the state Education Department. (ANI)

