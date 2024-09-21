Tripura: Indian National Abducted in Bangladesh Safely Returned by Border Forces

BELONIA: The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) on Friday made a remarkable gesture of cross-border cooperation by handing over an Indian national, Challa Fru Mog, to the Border Security Force.

The handover took place at around 10:30 AM in the presence of immigration and police officials from both sides, confirmed a BSF statement.

The incident came to notice when Swapna Mog, wife of Challa Fru Mog, a resident of Mogpara in Radhanagar under PS P R Bari, South Tripura district approached BSF's Border Outpost at Belonia in Tripura.

She reported the kidnapping of her husband who was staying in Bangladesh. Her distress call was replied promptly by BSF, who immediately contacted their Bangladeshi counterparts.

In coordination, BSF and BGB sprang up in action to ensure that Challa Fru Mog returned safely from Bangladesh. Coordinated response and action indicated the cooperation and bond between the two forces.

Acting promptly results in Mog returning safely from Bangladesh without damage, which is a relief both to his family and locals.

This successful resolution has been hailed appreciatively by the border dwellers who have appreciated BSF's sincere commitment to the safety and security of border people.

BSF reasserted its commitment to protecting the interests of border communities and maintain peace along the border between India and Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, Manipur's Consumer Affairs Minister L. Susindro's personal assistant was abducted by unidentified assailants near his residence in Imphal East district on Friday.

As reported by cops, the 43-year-old personal assistant was kidnapped at around 8:30 AM while Somarendro was leaving for his official duties.

The motive behind this abduction has not been known, and the concerned authorities have initiated a probe to look into the matter. The culprits are still on the run and their identities are yet to be ascertained.