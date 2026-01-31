Tripura: Indrasena Reddy urges farmers to scale up allied farming at NABARD meet

AGARTALA: Tripura Governor Indrasena Reddy on Thursday called for scaling up allied farming activities during a Farmers’ Meet and interaction programme organised by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) at the Atharabhola Village Committee premises. The event, held in the morning, focused on beneficiaries of the Piggery Cluster Project and the Tribal Development Fund (TDF). The Governor inaugurated the programme by lighting the ceremonial lamp.

Addressing the gathering, the Governor said NABARD is playing a proactive role in strengthening the state’s farming sector. He said his visit to Atharabhola was to personally assess the project’s implementation at the grassroots level.

He urged beneficiaries of piggery schemes, poultry farmers, and progressive farmers to scale up their operations to maximise profits and improve financial stability.

The Governor also encouraged villagers to adopt duck farming, describing it as a viable pathway towards self-sufficiency and economic independence.

He appealed to residents of Atharabhola to actively pursue allied farming activities such as piggery, poultry, and duckery, and to work toward developing the village into a model village for the state.

During the programme, the Governor interacted with beneficiaries of the Piggery Cluster and TDF schemes and enquired about their projects, progress, and benefits derived from the initiatives. (ANI)

