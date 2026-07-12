Tripura inks 40-year hydropower pact with NHPC to secure clean, affordable energy

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AGARTALA: Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL) signed a long-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with NHPC during the two-day Destination Tripura Business Conclave 2026 held in Agartala. TSECL said the agreement was signed keeping in mind the future power requirements of the state while encouraging clean and environmentally sustainable energy.

As per the agreement, Tripura will procure electricity from NHPC's upcoming 1,720 MW Kamala Hydroelectric Project in Arunachal Pradesh. The agreement will remain in force for 40 years from the Commercial Operation Date (COD) of the project.

The agreement is expected to lay a strong foundation for ensuring affordable, reliable and environmentally friendly electricity for the people of Tripura. It is also being viewed as a significant milestone in India's pursuit of energy security through the increased use of clean and renewable hydropower.

The Power Purchase Agreement was signed by Ranjeet Thakur, General Manager (Commercial), NHPC, and Ms Sujata Sarkar, Deputy General Manager (Commercial), TSECL.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by Abhisek Singh, IAS, Secretary, Department of Power, Government of Tripura, and Biswajit Basu, Managing Director, TSECL. Senior officials from both NHPC and TSECL were also present on the occasion.

The agreement was signed as part of the Destination Tripura: Business Conclave 2026, organised by the Government of Tripura. According to officials, the agreement is expected to strengthen the state's long-term power security, ensure greater stability in electricity supply, and support industrial growth, commercial development, and the overall economic progress of Tripura through a robust and sustainable power infrastructure.

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