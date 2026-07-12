Assam, Tripura Hold Key Talks on Food Security and Public Distribution System

AGARTALA: Assam Minister for Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs, Kaushik Rai, on Saturday participated in an important meeting in Agartala with Tripura Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Sushanta Chowdhury.

Held under the guidance of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, the meeting witnessed extensive discussions on various issues relating to food security, enhancing the efficiency of the Public Distribution System (PDS), effective implementation of welfare schemes, expansion of service delivery mechanisms, and ensuring more efficient delivery of services to the people.

The two sides also exchanged views on their respective experiences and best practices in the sector. It was expressed that such deliberations would contribute positively towards the more effective implementation of food and consumer welfare programmes while further strengthening the spirit of cooperation between the states of Assam and Tripura.

Speaking after the meeting, Minister Kaushik Rai stated that inter-state cooperation and mutual learning would help improve the effectiveness, transparency and outreach of public welfare services. He further said that the government remains committed to achieving the goal of Antyodaya through coordinated efforts, good governance and inter-state collaboration under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary of the Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Department, Assam, Biswaranjan Samal; Commissioner Hemanta Bhuyan; Principal Secretary of the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, Government of Tripura, Shantanu; and Director Sumit Lodh. This information was stated in a press release.

Also Read: Meghalaya CM orders high alert, rapid relief and infrastructure restoration as heavy rains batter 32 villages