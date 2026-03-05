Tripura Installs Rooftop Solar Plants at DM Offices Under Solar Sankalp Initiative

The Tripura government has taken its solar energy push beyond residential rooftops, now targeting key government establishments — beginning with District Magistrate offices across the state — under the "Solar Sankalp" initiative of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

Execution of the programme has been entrusted to the Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL).

