Tripura Installs Rooftop Solar Plants at DM Offices Under Solar Sankalp Initiative

The Tripura government has taken its solar energy push beyond residential rooftops, now targeting key government establishments — beginning with District Magistrate offices across the state — under the "Solar Sankalp" initiative of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.
Execution of the programme has been entrusted to the Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL).
Also Read: Tripura’s solar power generation capacity to cross 10 MW by March 2026
The first installation has been commissioned at the Gomati District Magistrate's office — a 15-kilowatt grid-connected rooftop solar power plant installed at a cost of Rs 8.5 lakh.
Union Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy Shripad Naik will formally inaugurate the plant on March 27, in the presence of Gomati DM Rinku Lather, TSECL Additional General Manager (Gomati) Nandita Das, and Sanjeeb Nandy Majumdar, the state's nodal officer for the PM Surya Har Muft Bijli Yojana.
Speaking to ANI, DM Rinku Lather said the initiative reflects the "Sankalp" of both the Central and State Governments under the broader vision of 'One Sun, One Earth.'
She noted that solarising government buildings brings two clear benefits — reducing monthly electricity expenditure while generating power simultaneously through grid connectivity. The 15 kW plant is expected to provide reliable 24x7 power while significantly cutting electricity bills.
According to TSECL sources, rooftop solar plants with a combined capacity of 304 kilowatts will be installed across all eight DM offices in Tripura at an estimated total cost of Rs 2.43 crore.
The district-wise capacity breakdown is as follows: North Tripura (90 kW), Sepahijala (49 kW), West Tripura (53 kW), South Tripura (35 kW), Dhalai (25 kW), Unakoti (22 kW), Khowai (15 kW), and Gomati (15 kW).
Once operational, the systems are expected to meet a substantial portion of each office's energy needs through clean, renewable power.
TSECL AGM Nandita Das described the Gomati installation as a significant step toward sustainable development, adding that the DM and office staff expressed happiness and gratitude for the plant's installation.