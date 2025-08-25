Tripura: IPFT holds mass gathering at Math Chowmuhani; reiterates demand for separate state

Agartala: The Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) organized a mass gathering at Math Chowmuhani in Agartala on Saturday to press their long-standing demand for a separate state. The event witnessed the presence of IPFT MLA and Tripura State Cabinet Minister Sukla Charan Noatia, along with several other leaders and supporters.

The mass gathering reflected IPFT's determination to pursue the demand for statehood, which remains at the core of the party's political agenda.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Sukla Charan Noatia reaffirmed that the party has been active since 2009 and continues to uphold the same issue that it began with. He said that the issue behind our party's programmes and gatherings is not a new one, and it has always been the same.

While speaking to ANI, Sukla Charan Noatia said, "Our party has been active from 2009 up to 2025. The issue behind our party's gatherings and programs is not a new one--it has always been the same. From the very beginning, we have been carrying forward the same issue.” "Along with democracy, until the demand for a separate state is fulfilled, our party's movement and activities will continue to focus on the issue of a separate state," he added. (ANI)

Also Read: Indigenously built drone to further strengthen Armed Forces, says Tripura CM

Also Watch: