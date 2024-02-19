Assam: ULFA-I Rescinds Death Sentence of Manash Borgohain

GUWAHATI: The banned militant outfit, United Liberation Front of Asom–Independent (ULFA-I) on Monday declared that it has rescinded the death sentence of Manash Borgohain.

Manash Borgohain was alleged to be an Assam police spy who was sent to infiltrate ULFA (I) and gather crucial information to disrupt its activities.

The militant outfit in a statement said that Borgohain, a Sub-Inspector in the Special Branch of Assam Police, has been in service since 2001. The plan involves high-ranking police officers, including Director General of Police GP Singh and Deputy Inspector General Partha Sarathi Mahanta.

The statement further read that Manas Chaliha and several other indigenous youths had been trained for the operation from June last year.