Assam: ULFA-I Rescinds Death Sentence of Manash Borgohain

GUWAHATI: The banned militant outfit, United Liberation Front of Asom–Independent (ULFA-I) on Monday declared that it has rescinded the death sentence of Manash Borgohain.
Manash Borgohain was alleged to be an Assam police spy who was sent to infiltrate ULFA (I) and gather crucial information to disrupt its activities.
The militant outfit in a statement said that Borgohain, a Sub-Inspector in the Special Branch of Assam Police, has been in service since 2001. The plan involves high-ranking police officers, including Director General of Police GP Singh and Deputy Inspector General Partha Sarathi Mahanta.
The statement further read that Manas Chaliha and several other indigenous youths had been trained for the operation from June last year.
The outfit also said that a trial was held regarding the matter on February 13, 2024, under the chairmanship of the president of the lower council with a three-member jury.
The investigation report and the confessions in the chargesheet were thoroughly examined. Despite being provided ample opportunity to verify the court's information, the accused chose to plead guilty. This case strongly indicates the accuser’s pursuit of wealth and power, highlights the unacceptability of deception as a profession, and underscores the gravity of treasonous offenses against the organization, the statement said.
It also added that the group has additionally banned Manash Borgohain from membership for five years. He has been sentenced to one year of physical labor and four years of self-correction through promoting a positive work culture. Despite this, he will retain all the constitutional privileges of a revolutionary fighter. A high-powered Monitoring and Review Committee, consisting of three Senior Commission Officers, will supervise the implementation of these measures.
During this period, strict adherence to the Code of Conduct is compulsory. The organization, 'United Liberation Forces, Assam [Independent]', will not be responsible for any negative outcomes if the offender fails to seize this final opportunity for positive transformation, it stated.
