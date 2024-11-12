Tripura: Kanalbari Residents Protest Over Lack Of Clean Water And Power For 13 Days

AGARTALA: Residents of the Kanalbari area of Poangbari ADC village, located in the Sabroom subdivision under the South district, blocked the main road connecting Powangbari to Manu Bazar on November 8 after being unable to access clean drinking water or electricity.

The severe water shortage has significantly impacted the daily lives of 85 families in Kanalbari for nearly two weeks.

According to residents, local officials, including the Panchayat Secretary and Block Development Officer, have not provided extensive support despite their urgent request.

In response to growing complaints, the Block Development Officer’s office reported that it had contacted the Drinking Water and Sanitation Department (DWSD) three times, requesting quick action.