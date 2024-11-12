Tripura: Kanalbari Residents Protest Over Lack Of Clean Water And Power For 13 Days
AGARTALA: Residents of the Kanalbari area of Poangbari ADC village, located in the Sabroom subdivision under the South district, blocked the main road connecting Powangbari to Manu Bazar on November 8 after being unable to access clean drinking water or electricity.
The severe water shortage has significantly impacted the daily lives of 85 families in Kanalbari for nearly two weeks.
According to residents, local officials, including the Panchayat Secretary and Block Development Officer, have not provided extensive support despite their urgent request.
In response to growing complaints, the Block Development Officer’s office reported that it had contacted the Drinking Water and Sanitation Department (DWSD) three times, requesting quick action.
However, frustrated residents took matters into their own hands by staging a road blockade after failing to receive a substantial response from the DWSD. The crisis drew media attention, allowing local officials to intervene.
The administration delivered 1,500 liters of water to affected households on 10th November at approximately 11 a.m.
According to local sources, the lack of payment for the village’s water pump operator, who reportedly has not received a salary in over a year, is the contributing factor to the water shortage.
Some families have relied on polluted stream water, which flows down from nearby hills and is often filled with mud. This has raised serious concerns about potential waterborne diseases among the villagers.