Madhya Pradesh: Himanta Biswa Sarma Among BJP’s 40 Star Campaigners

MUMBAI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has revealed a lineup of leaders who will campaign for its candidates in Madhya Pradesh ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The list includes 40 well-known figures, including Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Notable names like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP Chief Jagat Prakash Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and former BJP Chief Nitin Gadkari are also scheduled to campaign for the party in the state.