Madhya Pradesh: Himanta Biswa Sarma Among BJP’s 40 Star Campaigners

MUMBAI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has revealed a lineup of leaders who will campaign for its candidates in Madhya Pradesh ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
The list includes 40 well-known figures, including Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Notable names like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP Chief Jagat Prakash Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and former BJP Chief Nitin Gadkari are also scheduled to campaign for the party in the state.
Furthermore, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Shiv Prakash, MP BJP Chief Vishnu Dutt Sharma, Mahendra Singh, Satish Upadhyay, Shri Satyanarayan Jatiya, Jagdish Devda, Rajendra Shukla, Former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, and Virendra Kumar Khatik will also be involved in campaigning for the BJP in the state.
Additionally, a large number of other leaders, including Faggan Singh Kulaste, Smriti Irani, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma, Devendra Fadnavis, Keshav Prasad Maurya, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Hitanand, Prahlad Patel, Kailash Vijayvargiya, Jaybhan Singh Pavaiya, Rakesh Singh, Lal Singh Arya, Narayan Kushwaha, Tulsi Silawat, Nirmala Bhuriya, Aidal Singh Kansana, Gopal Bhargav, Narottam Mishra, Suresh Pachauri, Kavita Patidar, and Gaurishankar Bisen, will also speak to the voters in Madhya Pradesh.
According to the Election Commission rules, a ‘recognized party’ can select up to 40 star campaigners.
The BJP has revealed its candidates for all 29 Lok Sabha constituencies in Madhya Pradesh.
The Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh will happen in the first four out of the total seven phases, on April 19, April 26, May 7, and May 13. Nomination filing for the first phase starts on Wednesday, with March 27 as the deadline. Six Lok Sabha constituencies—Sidhi, Shahdol, Jabalpur, Mandla, Balaghat, and Chhindwara—will go to polls in the first phase.
