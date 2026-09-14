Tripura launched campaign to create awareness about snakebites

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: The growing number of snakebites has become a cause of concern and the authorities in Tripura have launched a program to create awareness among the peon ople how to prevent such incidents. The first such workshop was organized at Gomati district.

Figures presented at the workshop by wildlife conservator Deeptanu Debnath, the district recorded five snakebite deaths in 2023, four in 2024, seven in 2025, and one so far in the current year, 2026. Citing the toll, organisers said such awareness efforts were essential to prevent further untimely deaths.

The workshop, titled "Snakebite and Wildlife Bite Management," was organised by the National Health Mission of Gomati district and was attended by 185 representatives, including ASHA workers, ANMs, MPWs, CHOs, TRLM's "Health Sakhi" workers, Apda Mitras and civic volunteers. Physician and snake expert Dr. Uday Shankar Sarkar was also present at the session.

District Programme Officer Dr. Soumik Chakraborty acknowledged the long term contribution of Dr. Sarkar and Debnath to snake rescue and conservation work, and expressed hope that the training would strengthen the capacity of health workers at the grassroots level. It was informed that around 15 snakebite cases had been successfully managed in the district over the past five and a half months through the combined efforts of the health department and the experts.

Dr. Sarkar termed the first hundred minutes following a snakebite the "golden period" for treatment. "If the patient is taken to hospital within this time and given anti-venom, it is possible to save the life. Anti-venom, along with anti-rabies vaccine for other wildlife bites, is available completely free of cost at all district and sub-divisional hospitals, CHCs and PHCs in the district," he said.

Participants were also cautioned against taking snakebite victims to ojhas or traditional healers, as this was said to increase the risk of death by delaying proper medical care. However, health officials noted that with continued awareness, the death toll could be brought down further. The department additionally urged the public not to kill snakes or other wildlife, in the interest of ecological balance.

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