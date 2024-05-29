Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha visits State Ayurvedic Hospital

AGARTALA: Tripura's Chief Minister, Manik Saha, inspected the State Ayurvedic Hospital on Monday highlighting the government's commitment to enhancing healthcare infrastructure and promoting traditional medicine. Chief Minister Saha toured the hospital's various departments, interacted with the medical staff, and engaged with patients to understand their experiences and concerns during his visit.

He emphasized the importance of Ayurvedic treatment in the healthcare system and assured that the state government would take necessary steps to address any shortcomings in the hospital's facilities.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by senior officials from the Health Department, including the Director of Health Services and the Secretary of Health, Kiran Gitte.

They discussed plans to upgrade the hospital's infrastructure, including the introduction of advanced diagnostic equipment and the expansion of patient wards. Patients and staff at the hospital expressed their appreciation for the Chief Minister's visit, hoping that it would lead to tangible improvements in the facility. Many patients shared their positive experiences with Ayurvedic treatments, underscoring its benefits in managing chronic illnesses and promoting overall well-being.

Chief Minister Saha's visit is part of a broader initiative by the state government to promote traditional medicine systems such as Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy (AYUSH).

This initiative aims to integrate these traditional practices with conventional medicine, ensuring a holistic approach to healthcare.

In conclusion, Chief Minister Manik Saha's visit to the State Ayurvedic Hospital underscores the Tripura government's commitment to improving healthcare facilities and promoting the rich heritage of traditional medicine. This move is expected to enhance the quality of healthcare services and ensure better health outcomes for the people of Tripura. (ANI)

