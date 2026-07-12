Tripura Launches Rabi Paddy Procurement at ₹2,361 per Quintal MSP

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: The Tripura government launched a paddy procurement drive for the Rabi session at a minimum support price (MSP) at the rate of Rs 2,361 per quintal. Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha inaugurated the programme on the school ground of Kakraban in Gomati District. The procurement will continue till August 24, 2026, in 31 centres across the state. This year the state government has set a target of procuring 20,710 metric tonnes (MT) of paddy directly from local farmers.

Inaugurating the programme, the chief minister said doubling farmers' income and strengthening their economic foundation remain the state government's top priority. PM Fasal Bima Yojana, Kisan Credit Card, and Soil Health Card, sponsored by the visionary Prime Minister, are helping farmers with a holistic approach to earn more.

Drawing a difference between the present BJP-led government and the previous Left Front, he said they never thought of lending support to the farmers. As a result, the paddy production also deteriorated during their time. But the situation is totally reversed in the current regime since they started procuring paddy at MSP.

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