Tripura launches skill training programme to rehabilitate former insurgents

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: The Tripura Government has launched a short-term skill development training programme for former extremists who returned to normal life on different occasions. The programme was launched by the Directorate of Skill Development (DSD) of the Tripura Government at the Construction Workers Training Institute Tripura (CWTIT), Khumulwng, in West Tripura district. The programme was inaugurated in the presence of Dr Vishal Kumar, District Magistrate of West Tripura district; Pradeep K, Director of Skill Development; Utpal Debbarma, MDC; Er Sumit Majumdar, Principal, CWTIT; and Biswamohan Debbarma, along with officials, trainers and participating trainees.

The training programmes are being implemented by the Directorate of Skill Development (DSD), Government of Tripura, and organised at CWTIT, Khumulwng, in coordination with the concerned training providers. The programmes aim to provide practical, employment-oriented skills to the beneficiaries and promote sustainable livelihoods and self-employment opportunities. Two job roles are being covered under the programme. The Self-Employed Tailor training is being conducted by Tripura Small Industries Corporation Ltd (TSICL) for 25 candidates, with a training duration of 60 days. The Brick Mason training is being conducted by CWTIT, Khumulwng, for 30 candidates, with a training duration of 75 days.

A total of 55 candidates are participating in the two residential training programmes. The training is designed to equip the beneficiaries with practical skills and enhance their opportunities for employment, self-employment and sustainable livelihoods. To facilitate the smooth conduct of the residential training programmes, necessary facilities, including accommodation, classrooms, practical training facilities, boarding and lodging, and other essential logistical support, have been arranged at CWTIT, Khumulwng. Boarding and lodging facilities are being provided as per the approved norms of the Directorate of Skill Development.

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