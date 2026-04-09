Tripura leads Karmayogi ‘Sadhana Saptah’; participation crosses 80,000

AGARTALA: The nationwide capacity-building initiative under the Centre's Karmayogi Mission, being observed as "Sadhana Saptah" from April 2 to 8, has been extended till April 10 following its overwhelming response across the country.

Amid this, Tripura has emerged as a leading state in terms of participation and implementation.

Chief Secretary of Tripura, JK Sinha, in an exclusive statement to ANI, said it is a matter of pride and honour that Tripura has secured the first position among all states in the country so far.

Highlighting the state's performance, officials said Tripura has taken the programme with utmost seriousness, ensuring active involvement of government employees and officers to enhance the quality of public service delivery. The initiative aims to equip personnel with modern skills and improve efficiency in governance.

Approximately 80,000 government employees in Tripura have participated in the Sadhana Saptah training so far. As part of the programme, participants are undergoing at least four hours of structured training during the week. (ANI)

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