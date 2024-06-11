Tripura: Major Drug Bust in Tripura; Police Seize 2.212 kg of Heroin Worth Rs. 25 Crore

AGARTALA: In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking Tripura Police apprehended two individuals late Monday night. They seized 2.212 kg of heroin valued at approximately Rs. 25 crore This operation took place in Damcherra, located in the North District of Tripura. This followed tip-off about major narcotics transport. The transport was from Mizoram to Sonamura sub-division in Sepahijala District.

North District Superintendent of Police Bhanupada Chakraborty reported that law enforcement had received credible intelligence. They learned of the impending transportation of substantial narcotics consignment. Acting swiftly on this information, Officer-In-Charge of Damcherra Police Station along with his team, set up checkpoint to intercept the suspected vehicle.

The targeted vehicle was Hyundai Venue with registration number TR 01 BV 0595. It was stopped in Damcherra. Upon inspection officers discovered 2.212 kg of heroin. It was meticulously concealed within 177 plastic cases inside vehicle. The heroin’s street value is estimated to be around Rs. 25 crore. This highlights the severity and scale of this trafficking operation

Two individuals arrested in connection with this seizure have been identified as Sahidul Rahaman and Jasim Uddin both 35 years old and residents of Kulobari in Sonamura sub-division. Their arrest marks significant success in region's ongoing battle against drug trafficking networks.

Superintendent Chakraborty emphasized importance of this operation. The seizure not only represents substantial financial blow to the drug trafficking network. It also underscores effectiveness of police force's intelligence and operational capabilities. "This successful interception and seizure demonstrate our commitment to combating narcotics trade. And ensuring safety and well-being of our community," he said.

Further investigations are underway to determine extent of drug network. And identify other individuals potentially involved in this trafficking ring. Authorities are also probing origin and intended distribution network of heroin. The aim is to dismantle entire supply chain.

This operation in Damcherra is part of broader concerted effort by Tripura Police to curb drug trafficking in state. This mission has seen rise in activities in recent years. The police force remains vigilant. It is continuously enhancing its strategies to detect and prevent the smuggling of narcotics through its territory.