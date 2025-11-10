Lakhimpur Celebrates 150th Year of National Song ‘Vande Mataram’

Lakhimpur: The district of Lakhimpur celebrates to commemorate a day of pride and patriotism. It marked the 150th anniversary of Bankim Chandra Chatterjee's classic poem ‘Vande Mataram,’ which is also considered India's revered national anthem.
The event was organised by the administration in the district headquarters town. The celebration paid homage to one of the most powerful symbols of India's freedom struggle and cultural identity.
Moreover, the event started with a solemn gathering at the district headquarters, which was addressed by the Deputy Commissioner of Lakhimpur, Sri Pronab Jit Kakoty. The Deputy Commissioner reflected on the song’s deep relationship with India’s journey toward independence. He termed Vande Mataram as a “sacred expression of love, unity, and sacrifice.”
Additionally, he stated that even after 150 years, the song continues to inspire generations with its message of national pride and togetherness. Subsequently, special programs were held in schools, colleges, and government institutions across the district to mark the occasion. Students and citizens took part in singing competitions, cultural performances, and seminars on the life of Bankim Chandra Chatterjee and his contribution to Indian literature and patriotism.
Furthermore, the Lakhimpur Police organised a special band performance and march. The march started with a contingent from the APBN Lilabari unit, led by the Superintendent of Police, from the SP Office to the Clock Tower in North Lakhimpur town. The stirring patriotic tunes played by the police band drew applause and evoked a sense of collective pride.
The spirit of Vande Mataram echoed throughout the town. It reflects the song's everlasting values of togetherness and dedication. The celebration, with tricolour flags fluttering and voices shouted in harmony, highlighted the power of art and patriotism in creating India's destiny.
The gathering concluded with a commitment to continue defending the ideas of freedom, integrity, and love for one's motherland, so that the sacred song Vande Mataram would ring in the hearts of future generations.