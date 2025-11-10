Lakhimpur Celebrates 150th Year of National Song ‘Vande Mataram’

Furthermore, the Lakhimpur Police organised a special band performance and march. The march started with a contingent from the APBN Lilabari unit, led by the Superintendent of Police, from the SP Office to the Clock Tower in North Lakhimpur town. The stirring patriotic tunes played by the police band drew applause and evoked a sense of collective pride.

The spirit of Vande Mataram echoed throughout the town. It reflects the song's everlasting values of togetherness and dedication. The celebration, with tricolour flags fluttering and voices shouted in harmony, highlighted the power of art and patriotism in creating India's destiny.

The gathering concluded with a commitment to continue defending the ideas of freedom, integrity, and love for one's motherland, so that the sacred song Vande Mataram would ring in the hearts of future generations.