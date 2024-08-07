Tripura: Man arrested with 13 kg of ganja at Agartala Railway Station

Agartala: Police arrested a man for possessing dry ganja at the Agartala Railway Station on Monday, according to a police official. He added, 13 kgs of dry ganja were seized from the accused. The contraband was found concealed inside a trolley bag near the parcel office. The accused has been identified as 20-year-old Ratan Kumar, a resident of Munger district in Bihar.

Following the arrest, law enforcement officials registered a case against him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Further investigation is underway to determine the source of the drugs and any possible connections to larger trafficking networks. The police have assured that stringent actions will be taken against those involved in drug trafficking in the region.

