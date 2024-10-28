Tripura: Minor Girl Dies In School Hostel Under Mysterious Circumstances

AGARTALA: In a tragic accident, a 12-year-old tribal girl student named Sayani Debbarma mysteriously passed away in the hostel of Noai Academy School, located under the Ranir Bazar police station.

Sayani was the daughter of her deceased father Mithun Debbarma and widowed mother Sandhyamali Debbrma (35) of the Jarul Bachai area.

According to sources, Sayani’s father, Mithun Debbarma, died in a motorcycle accident two years ago, and since then she and her mother have been residing in the house of her maternal uncle in Jarul Bachai.

The hostel authority found Sayani lying unconscious on the roof of the hostel on the evening of 26 October and was taken to the local health center after informing her mother and maternal uncle.