Tripura: Minor Girl Dies In School Hostel Under Mysterious Circumstances

AGARTALA: In a tragic accident, a 12-year-old tribal girl student named Sayani Debbarma mysteriously passed away in the hostel of Noai Academy School, located under the Ranir Bazar police station.
Sayani was the daughter of her deceased father Mithun Debbarma and widowed mother Sandhyamali Debbrma (35) of the Jarul Bachai area.
According to sources, Sayani’s father, Mithun Debbarma, died in a motorcycle accident two years ago, and since then she and her mother have been residing in the house of her maternal uncle in Jarul Bachai.
The hostel authority found Sayani lying unconscious on the roof of the hostel on the evening of 26 October and was taken to the local health center after informing her mother and maternal uncle.
The doctor at the Ranir Bazar health centre referred Sayani to the GBP hospital in Agartala, but upon her arrival, the on-duty doctor declared her 'brought dead', much to the dismay of her mother and maternal uncle.
In yet another tragic incident, two children sustained serious injuries while bursting a firecracker in a neighboring house.
The two injured boys, Ayush Debbarma (8) and Kushal Debbarma (9) had gone to their uncle’s house in the morning to burst fireworks brought for the upcoming ‘Diwali’. But as soon as the two boys touched the crackers, they exploded with a booming sound, injuring both the boys.
They were taken to Champak Nagar Primary Health Centre and then referred to GBP hospital for better treatment, but the condition of the two small boys is stated to be critical, as per the police.
The police reported that the incident occurred in Shobhamoni Para under East Belbari ADC village, and they are currently investigating to determine whether the exploded firework was indeed a bomb disguised as an innocuous firework.
