Tripura: Many Atrocities in Past But No One Could Destroy Hinduism, Says CM Manik Saha

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha attended ‘Sanatan Dharma Sammelan’ in Udaipur on Saturday. Referring to recent attacks on the Hindu community in Chittagong Bangladesh he said that there have been many atrocities in the past but no one could destroy Hinduism.

CM Manik Saha said, “Today ‘Sanatan Dharma Sammelan’ is being held in Udaipur, Tripura and people from all over the country have come here. There will be a discussion about our Hindu religion, and the value of our Sanatan Dharma. All these things will be discussed here. Sanatan Dharma is a very ancient religion of the world. There have been many atrocities in the past too but no one could destroy Hinduism.”

He further said that the way Ram Temple has been built in Ayodhya, Sanatan Dharma is being revived.

Notably, in Bangladesh’s port city of Chittagong, a clash between the Hindu community and the law enforcement forces took place during a tense situation over a Facebook post criticising ISKCON. Due to this, the joint forces of police and army conducted an operation there on Tuesday night.

“A local youth named Osman posted on Facebook demanding the banning of ISKCON. Law and order forces went there when tension arose. It has been alleged that something like acid was thrown at the law enforcement agencies,” said a Hindu community leader.

Earlier Tripura minister Sudhanshu Das called for the establishment of a Sanatan Dharma Board like the Waqf Board to protect Hindu temples. Speaking to ANI Das said, “Why there is no board for our Sanatan Dharam when there is a Waqf board for the Muslim community...Our demand is there should be a board for our Sanatan Dharam, to protect the temples. We have seen what happened in Tirupati. So there should be a broad for us.” (ANI)

Also Read: Tripura: CM Manik Saha inaugurates Tripuri Food and Cultural Festival in Agartala