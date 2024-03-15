Tripura Medical College urged to set up Trauma Care Centre, embrace CM-JAY

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha urged the Tripura Medical College and BRAM Teaching Hospital to establish a Trauma Care Centre and implement the Chief Minister Jan Arogya Yojana (CM-JAY) for the benefit of the people.

CM Saha inaugurated eight new infrastructure facilities in the hospital to enhance healthcare services for the public.

The newly introduced facilities include a New ICU Complex in the new OPD building, cabins with modern amenities and an open terrace with gardening, a new OT for the ENT Department, the National Programme for Control of Blindness in the Ophthalmology Department, a Retina Surgery Facility in the Ophthalmology Department, the Skill Lab of Tripura College of Nursing, the Community Lab of Tripura College of Nursing, and a 30-bed high-end Dialysis Unit.

“The status of a hospital depends on the maintenance of emergency services. We are working on modernizing the trauma centre. Health workers should not refer patients to other hospitals. We have opened Trauma Centres in 5 places, and people will benefit from that. Trauma centres are very important so TMC should also open a trauma centre,” the chief minister was quoted as saying in a release.

“Due to financial issues, many people are unable to receive medical treatment. We have issued PM-Ayushman Bharat Yojana cards to 100 per cent, but 4.15 lakh households are left, so we have launched CM Jan Arogya Yojana. I want to tell the hospital authority to implement these schemes in TMC so that everyone will be covered under CM Jana Arogya Yojana. We have allocated around Rs 100 crores for this,” he said.

CM Saha noted that to provide better healthcare services, the state government is opening 100 sub-centres and has also inaugurated a Cardiac care unit.

“Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi is very serious about health, and he has taken many steps for the development of health in this country, including in Tripura, starting from the development of infrastructure. We talk about telemedicine, but it should be sustained. Patients and their families will sit with doctors, including consultant doctors, and speak with the best doctors after an MoU according to their slot to discuss the treatment. This way, the patient’s family will also be happy, and they won’t need to spend money to travel outside of the state for treatment,” he added. Saying that the face of primary healthcare in the state has changed significantly, he added, “We must maintain the hygiene of hospitals. There was a time when we never thought of MRI, or CT scans, which we are now conducting in TMC. TMC must open a trauma centre. The medical colleges in our state are better than others. If training is necessary, we must provide it for expertise.’

Tripura Medical College chairman Pramotesh Roy and principal of TMC Arindam Datta, among others, were present at the event. (ANI)

