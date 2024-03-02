Tripura Minister Manik Saha attends closing ceremony of Northeast Youth Festival

AGARTALA: Tripura Chief Minister attended the closing ceremony of the 7th Northeast Youth Festival on Thursday.

In a post on X, Chief Minister Manik Saha expressed his delight about the festival.

"Delighted to see the enthusiasm among our #YubaShakti during the closing ceremony of North East Youth Festival at Swami Vivekananda Maidan, Agartala this evening. Every moment of the live musical concert organized by the Youth Affairs & Sports Department was magical. Glad to witness the enthralling performance by renowned artists," his post on X read.

Meanwhile, Tripura Youth Affairs and Sports Minister, Tinku Roy, who inaugurated the 7th Northeast Youth Festival 2024 in Agartala, said that the vibrant youth festival is a beacon of hope, friendship, and cultural pride for the nation.

"This festival is not just an event to display the rich cultural heritage of the region. It's a beacon of hope, friendship, and cultural pride for the nation," Roy said after inaugurating the festival at the Urban Haat, Purbasha Complex in Agartala as the chief guest of the programme.

"The vibrant youth festival might have inspired the next generation to achieve heights on their own and highlighted the immense possibilities of the youth of the Northeast region by fostering national integration in the country," added Roy. Prior to the commencement of the festival, a colourful rally comprising participants from the eight states of the NE Region, after circumnavigating major routes of the city, ended at its point of origin at Purbasha Urban Haat, which drew attention and was appreciated by all.

Co-operation & Tribal Welfare (TRP&PGT) Minister Sukla Charan Noatia, who was also present at the event, described the fest as the pinnacle of youth celebrations of unity in diversity. MLA & Chief Whip of TLA, Kalyani Saha (Roy), wished them good luck, while Dr PK Chakraborty, Secretary (YAS), welcomed the assembly of enthusiastic participants.

Director of the Ministry of YAS, Vanita Sood, said in her deliberation that this festival stands as a monumental platform for the young individuals of the region.

Under Secretary Dharmendra Kumar Yadav, Padmasree Dr Dipa Karmakar, and Director, YAS, S B Nath, also presented and spoke motivational words.

The 4-day 7th NE Youth Festival concluded on February 29.

On the last day of the festival, there was a grand cultural bonanza with a musical concert where eminent singer Shaan, pride of the state and Indian idol Saurabhi Debbarman mesmerised with their melodious voices at Swami Vivekananda Maidan. (ANI)

