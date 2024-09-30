Tripura Woman Burnt Alive By Sons After Tying Her To Tree

AGARTALA: In a gruesome incident, a 62-year-old woman was tied to a tree and allegedly burnt alive by her own sons in West Tripura district.
The alleged culprits were arrested by the police who suspect that a family dispute could have led to the brutal murder of the mother by her two sons.
The barbaric incident took place at Khamarbari area under the jurisdiction of Champaknagar police station late Saturday night.
The deceased woman lived with her two sons after her husband passed away around one-and-a-half-year ago with her third son staying away in the capital city of Agartala.
After getting notified about this incident, a police team rushed to the spot and found the charred body of the woman still tied to the tree.
Sub-Divisional Police Officer of Jirania Kamal Krishna Koloi informed that the body was sent to the hospital for a post-mortem examination.
Both the sons who allegedly committed this heinous crime was apprehended by the cops and the duo are currently being interrogated.
The two will be produced before the court on Monday with the police seeking their custody for further interrogation.
