Tripura Woman Burnt Alive By Sons After Tying Her To Tree

AGARTALA: In a gruesome incident, a 62-year-old woman was tied to a tree and allegedly burnt alive by her own sons in West Tripura district.

The alleged culprits were arrested by the police who suspect that a family dispute could have led to the brutal murder of the mother by her two sons.

The barbaric incident took place at Khamarbari area under the jurisdiction of Champaknagar police station late Saturday night.

The deceased woman lived with her two sons after her husband passed away around one-and-a-half-year ago with her third son staying away in the capital city of Agartala.