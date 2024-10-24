Tripura Minister Urges Indigo To Set Maximum Price Limit On Agartala-Kolkata Route

AGARTALA: Tripura Transport and Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury requested for the consideration of a maximum price limit for flights operating on the Agartala-Kolkata route.

The minister also sought for the declaration of Agartala's MBB Airport as an Immigration Check Post and eventually as an International Airport.

In a letter sent to Rahul Bhatia, Managing Director, InterGlobe Aviation Limited (IndiGo), Chowdhury emphasized that airfare on this short 327-kilometer route has soared exponentially, to the tune of Rs 10,000 and Rs 12,000.

He also said that this issue was raised by the members of the Tripura Legislative Assembly during their last session held on September 5, 2024.