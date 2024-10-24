Tripura's Agarwood Captivates Japanese Delegation, Opens Doors To Trade Collaboration

AGARTALA: A Japanese delegation led by Kei Otsuki, Second Secretary of the economic wing at the Embassy of Japan in India, and Fujiwara Hidenobu, a representative of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) India, paid a visit to agarwood plantations and processing units in North Tripura on Wednesday.
All Tripura Agar Association, a body of the agarwood cultivators of the area, facilitated the visit to highlight the potential of the agar industry in both local and international markets.
The delegation traveled to Kadamtala, a major destination for agarwood cultivation, where they visited an agar plantation and took part in a ceremonial planting of five agar saplings, symbolizing the deepening relationship between Japan and India in this sector.
Praising the state's high-quality agarwood product which has made India one of the leading exporters of agarwood products globally, the Japanese delegates showed a keen interest in the Tripura's agarwood industry.
Speaking to the media, Kei Otsuki hailed the immense contribution of Tripura to India’s agarwood industry. He said that the high-quality agarwood and the sustainable practices employed here serves as a perfect example of how local industries can thrive globally.
The region has become a focal point for global interest in agarwood, an fragnant wood highly prized for its use in perfumes, incense, and traditional medicines.
The Tripura government has collaborated with the centre to allocate over Rs 400 crore for the development of the agarwood industry.
