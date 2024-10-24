Tripura's Agarwood Captivates Japanese Delegation, Opens Doors To Trade Collaboration

AGARTALA: A Japanese delegation led by Kei Otsuki, Second Secretary of the economic wing at the Embassy of Japan in India, and Fujiwara Hidenobu, a representative of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) India, paid a visit to agarwood plantations and processing units in North Tripura on Wednesday.

All Tripura Agar Association, a body of the agarwood cultivators of the area, facilitated the visit to highlight the potential of the agar industry in both local and international markets.

The delegation traveled to Kadamtala, a major destination for agarwood cultivation, where they visited an agar plantation and took part in a ceremonial planting of five agar saplings, symbolizing the deepening relationship between Japan and India in this sector.