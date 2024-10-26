Tripura: Three Bangladeshi nationals arrested at Agartala railway station for illegal entry

Agartala: Agartala Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) have arrested three Bangladeshi nationals, including two women and one man, who illegally entered India.

According to the officials, acting on a tip-off, authorities arrested three Bangladeshi nationals at the Agartala Railway Station on Thursday afternoon. The individuals, who illegally entered India from Bangladesh, were apprehended while attempting to board a train to travel to another state.

The operation was carried out jointly by the Agartala Government Railway Police (GRP), Railway Protection Force (RPF), and the intelligence department. During initial interrogation, the detainees revealed their plan to travel to West Bengal. The suspects are currently being questioned further at the Agartala GRP station, and officials believe more arrests could follow as the investigation unfolds.

A case has been registered against the three individuals at the Agartala GRP police station, and they are expected to be presented before the court on Friday.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Sagar Ghosh, Sonali Rani Ghosh and Manisha Kumari Ghosh, all residents of Narail district of Bangaldesh.

Earlier on October 22, five illegal immigrants were detained at Agartala Railway Station during a joint operation based on ‘confidential information’.

The Joint operation was conducted by the Government Railway Police (GRP), Railway Protection Force (RPF), Border Security Force (BSF), and intelligence agencies, said GRP Tripura in their official statement.

During questioning, the suspects gave conflicting statements, with some saying they were headed to Hyderabad, while others mentioned Mumbai as their destination. (ANI)

Also Read: Tripura railway police detains 5 illegal immigrants at Agartala station

Also Watch: