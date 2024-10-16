Tripura: Mobile Store Shopkeeper Brutally Attacked With Knife In Agartala

AGARTALA: A shopkeeper of a mobile store was attacked brutally by an assailant in Agartala's Melarmath area on the evening of 15th October.

The shopkeeper has been identified as Shankar Saha who was pinned down helplessly and stabbed multiple times with a knife, leaving him in a critical condition. He was immediately rushed to the hospital.

Other shopkeepers in the vicinity managed to nab the young culprit going by the name of Rahul Krishna Roy of Collegetila Vijay Sangh area. Thereafter, he was handed over to the police.