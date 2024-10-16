Tripura: Mobile Store Shopkeeper Brutally Attacked With Knife In Agartala

AGARTALA: A shopkeeper of a mobile store was attacked brutally by an assailant in Agartala's Melarmath area on the evening of 15th October.
The shopkeeper has been identified as Shankar Saha who was pinned down helplessly and stabbed multiple times with a knife, leaving him in a critical condition. He was immediately rushed to the hospital.
Other shopkeepers in the vicinity managed to nab the young culprit going by the name of Rahul Krishna Roy of Collegetila Vijay Sangh area. Thereafter, he was handed over to the police.
West Tripura district's SP Kiran Kumar arrived at the spot and spoke to media representatives about the horrifying incident that took place during the festive season in the capital's Melarmath area.
However, the top cop could not confirm the reason as to why the assailant had taken such a horrific step in brutally attacking the mobile shopkeeper.
Another shopkeeper present at the time of the incident spoke to the media representatives, saying, “The assailant randomly entered the mobile shop without any intention of buying a mobile phone and asked to have a conversation with the victim identified as Shankar Saha. When Saha came up to talk to him, he started using unpleasant words, followed by launching a knife attack against the victim and later stabbing him brutally.”