Tripura: MP Biplab Kumar Deb Urges Additional Funds for Tripura Sundari Temple

AGARTALA: Lok Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb on Monday urgently requested additional funds amounting to Rs 17.61 crore from the Union Ministry of Tourism to expedite the infrastructure development of the Mata Tripura Sundari Temple, located in Udaipur under Gomati district of Tripura.

Addressing the house chaired by MP Sandhya Ray, MP Deb highlighted the temple’s significance, stating, “Tripura is the land of Mata Tripura Sundari, and this temple is one of the 51 ‘Shakti Peeths’. Every year, lakhs of devotees visit the temple to offer prayers and seek blessings.”

Emphasizing the temple’s role as a major spiritual destination in North Eastern India, Deb remarked, “Developmental works are ongoing under the ‘Prasad’ scheme. This temple is crucial for boosting spiritual tourism and strengthening Tripura’s development while enhancing spiritual consciousness among people.”

The Ministry of Tourism has previously allocated Rs 37.8 crore for the temple’s infrastructure development. However, MP Deb stressed the necessity of additional funding to ensure further progress. “To advance the temple’s infrastructure, an additional Rs 17.61 crore is required,” he explained.

“I had written to the then Union Tourism Minister on December 21, 2023, requesting these additional funds, but no assessment has been made thus far,” he added.

Deb urged the current Union Tourism Minister to promptly allocate the necessary funds to ensure the timely completion of the temple’s development. “I am seeking immediate allotment of additional funds to ensure that the development can be completed within the stipulated time,” he concluded.