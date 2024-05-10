Tripura: National Lok Adalat to Address 17,000 Legal Cases in Tripura on Saturday

AGARTALA: Tripura is poised for the hosting of the second National Lok Adalat of the year. This event is scheduled for tomorrow. The ambitious goal is the resolution of more than 17000 legal cases. Jhuma Datta Chowdhury, the member secretary of Tripura State Legal Services Authority heads this initiative. The purpose is to tackle a significant backlog of legal disputes. These disputes have overwhelmed the state's judicial system.

Chowdhury has declared the proceedings' commencement for 10 am. It will occur not only at Tripura High Court, but also at various district and sub-divisional court premises throughout the state. The event is confirmed to run even on public holidays. This emphasizes the commitment to swiftly resolve lingering court cases.

A total of 17938 cases are lined up for resolution. Distributing them among 42 benches across different court premises has been planned strategically. The case range is vast, covering a wide spectrum of legal disputes. It includes pre-litigation issues to unresolved court cases. There are claims for motor accident compensation and disputes over bank loan repayments. Matrimonial conflicts will be addressed along with other issues.

The Tripura High Court will host dedicated bench. This bench will handle 46 cases. Concurrently the Agartala court premises will house up to eight benches for Lok Adalat proceedings. To facilitate the smooth progress of the event, notices have been sent out. These have been dispatched to all involved parties. This aids in preparation from both sides ahead of proceedings.

Chowdhury underscored the importance of proactive engagement. This particularly involved individuals who received Lok Adalat notices since May 1. Working closely with the District Legal Service Authority has been key. The Sub-Divisional Legal Service Authority offices are partners in this effort. Stakeholders have been diligently preparing to settle cases. Additionally paralegal volunteers will be available. They will assist individuals summoned to the Lok Adalat, which streamlines proceedings.

The event symbolizes more than just a legal gathering. It is a significant stride towards alleviating the burden on Tripura's legal system. The Lok Adalat provides an alternative dispute resolution platform. It aims to expedite case resolution. In doing so it offers swift justice to litigants. Additionally, it promotes a culture of friendly settlement.