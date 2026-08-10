Tripura: No genuine voter to be excluded from voter list, says Manik Sarkar

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: Former Chief Minister and senior CPI(M) leader Manik Sarkar has expressed concern that the names of many genuine voters may be dropped from the voter list as the Election Commission is set to begin the Special Intensive Revision from September 5. He expressed concern based on the experience of other States, particularly Bihar and West Bengal, and urged the commission to ensure that no genuine voter is excluded from the list. “Our main demand is that the names of genuine voters must not be removed from the voter list under any circumstances. Similarly, those who have turned 18 years of age must have their names included in the list,” he said.

He was talking to reporters after attending a programme in Agartala. He expressed grave concern over the growing sufferings of the people and said their voting and consumer rights were under threat. Pointing to the ongoing agitations in different parts of the State over power bill discrepancies and poor road conditions, he said these proved the government’s total failure.

Talking about the power situation, he claimed that Tripura faced no actual shortage of electricity and alleged that consumers were bearing the cost of the government’s mismanagement. He said the government must move beyond its weaknesses, mistakes, indifference and “empty propaganda” and take effective steps immediately to resolve consumers’ problems.

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