Tripura: Opposition Leader Appeals for Peaceful Panchayat Elections in Tripura

AGARTALA: Leader of Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury has called on Tripura Chief Secretary JK Sinha to intervene and ensure peaceful and conducive conditions for the forthcoming Panchayat Elections in the state, amidst concerns over alleged attacks on CPIM party workers.

Chaudhury, who is also a CPIM MLA, expressed deep concern over reported assaults on CPIM workers and leaders during all-party meetings organized in preparation for the upcoming polls. In his letter to the Chief Secretary, he emphasized the need for a harmonious and peaceful environment to conduct fair elections.

“The ongoing attempts to disrupt the harmonious and peaceful environment necessary for fair elections are deeply regrettable and concerning. Incidents of violence have already occurred in various parts of the state,” Chaudhury's letter stated.

He highlighted specific incidents where CPIM representatives were reportedly attacked. One notable incident took place at Boxanagar RD Block, where a CPIM representative was allegedly assaulted right in front of the Block Development Officer’s (BDO) Chamber. Chaudhury suggested that these were not isolated occurrences but part of a broader, coordinated effort to disturb the peace and create an unfair advantage for the ruling party.

“These incidents are not isolated occurrences but appear to be part of a coordinated effort to disturb the peace and create an unfair advantage for the ruling party,” Chaudhury alleged.

The CPIM leader also referred to the 2019 Panchayat Elections, where a significant number of seats were won uncontested by the ruling party, underscoring the need for a level playing field in the upcoming elections. He urged the Chief Secretary to take immediate and effective measures to ensure a fair and peaceful electoral process.

“In light of the seriousness of the situation, I appeal for your personal intervention to uphold the principles of free and fair elections by fostering a peaceful atmosphere conducive to the upcoming Panchayat Elections,” Chaudhury concluded in his letter.

The appeals from Chaudhury come at a crucial time as the state gears up for the Panchayat Elections, which are pivotal for the local governance and political landscape. Ensuring a peaceful election process is essential to maintain democratic integrity and public confidence in the electoral system. The intervention of the Chief Secretary is seen as vital to mitigate the reported violence and guarantee a fair contest in the upcoming polls.