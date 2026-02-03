Tripura: Over 5 lakh cannabis plants worth Rs 75 cr destroyed

AGARTALA: In one of the biggest crackdowns on illegal cannabis cultivation in Tripura, security forces destroyed over five lakh ganja plants during a large-scale joint operation in the Dulunga forest area under Sonamura subdivision of Sepahijala district.

Acting on confidential information, the operation was conducted from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm on February 1. During the raid, teams detected and destroyed 92 separate ganja cultivation plots covering approximately 170 acres of forest land. All plants were uprooted and destroyed on the spot.

According to officials, the estimated market value of the destroyed contraband is around Rs 75 crore, making it one of the most significant seizures in the state in recent times.

The Sonamura Police Station, the Sepahijala District Armed Police, multiple battalions of the Border Security Force and the Tripura State Rifles, along with the Sonamura Forest Division and other allied agencies, conducted the joint operation.

Senior officials said such coordinated operations would continue to curb illegal cultivation and protect forest land from encroachment and misuse. Investigations are underway to identify those involved in the illegal plantation.

In another incident, security forces destroyed massive illegal cannabis (ganja) plantations spread across 65 acres of forest land in Tripura's Sonamura subdivision on January 29.

Following credible intelligence, a joint team launched a nine-hour operation spanning the forest areas of Kamalanagar, Krishnadola, Dulunga, and Bijoy Nagar. During the raids, personnel identified and razed 41 separate plots containing approximately 1.80 lakh mature plants.

Officials estimate the market value of the destroyed crop at roughly Rs 27 crore. (ANI)

