Tripura: Over 81% turnout in key tribal council polls

AGARTALA: More than 81 per cent of the 9,62,697 eligible voters exercised their franchise in the politically significant elections to the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), held across all eight districts of the state to decide the fate of 173 candidates, including eight women, officials said. The 30-member TTAADC, comprising 28 elected representatives and two members nominated by the state government, administers nearly 70 per cent of Tripura’s 10,491 sq km geographical area. This makes it a strategically important constitutional body, second only to the state Assembly in terms of political significance.

According to officials from the State Election Commission (SEC), over 81 per cent of voters had cast their votes by the end of polling at 4 p.m.

An SEC official, however, added that the turnout figure is likely to rise slightly once complete reports are received from all 1,257 polling stations spread across eight districts.

Except for a few isolated incidents, no major disturbances were reported from anywhere in the state, a senior police official said. He noted that minor clashes between rival political parties occurred in three districts — Khowai, Sepahijala, and South Tripura — leaving around 10 party workers injured. SEC officials said that, as seen in previous elections, tribal men and women dressed in traditional attire turned out in large numbers even before polling began at 7 a.m., forming long queues at most polling stations. In some booths, voting continued beyond the scheduled closing time due to the heavy turnout.

Following a month-long high-voltage campaign marked by intense political activity and sporadic clashes, the TTAADC elections are expected to play a key role in shaping the future political landscape of the Northeastern state. A total of 9,62,697 voters, predominantly from tribal communities, including 4,80,666 women, were eligible to vote across 28 constituencies in eight districts. They are deciding the fate of 173 candidates, including eight women.

The electoral contest features three national parties — the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the opposition Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led Left Front, and the Congress — along with two prominent regional parties, the Tipra Motha Party (TMP) and the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT). Several smaller parties and independent candidates are also in the fray.

According to SEC officials, the BJP, TMP, and the Left Front have fielded candidates in all 28 constituencies. The Congress is contesting in 27 seats, while the IPFT has fielded candidates in 24. In addition, 38 independent candidates and nominees from smaller parties are also contesting.

Meanwhile, the BJP’s two tribal-based allies — TMP and IPFT — are contesting separately after failing to forge an electoral alliance for the TTAADC polls. The one-and-a-half-month-long campaign witnessed several clashes, particularly between BJP and TMP supporters, leaving more than 50 leaders and party workers injured across various districts. (IANS)

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