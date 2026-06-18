Tripura parties spring into action for Village Committee elections

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: All political parties have sprung into action after the Supreme Court directed that Village Committee (VC) elections be held on September 27. Apart from the ruling coalition partners, the BJP and TIPRA Motha, major opposition parties such as the CPI(M) and Congress have announced that they will contest the elections with full strength.

TIPRA Motha, which was instrumental in securing the directive from the apex court, is already in the field, while BJP General Secretary Bipin Debbarma said the party is always ready to face any election and that the Village Committee polls will be no exception. CPI(M) state secretary Jiten Choudhury said the party would contest all seats in the 587 Village Committees, while Pradesh Congress president Asish Kumar Saha said the party would contest the elections wherever it has sufficient strength. Both leaders welcomed the Supreme Court's verdict.

Jiten Choudhury criticised TIPRA Motha supremo Pradyot Bikram Kishor Debbarma for claiming credit for the victory in the Supreme Court. He accused Pradyot of adopting a "double standard". Pradyot is fighting the government in court while sharing power with it in the state, he said, adding that TIPRA Motha must withdraw from the alliance with the BJP to prove that it is genuinely fighting for democracy.

Also Read: Supreme Court directs Tripura Government to hold VC elections on September 27