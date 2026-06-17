Supreme Court directs Tripura Government to hold VC elections on September 27

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: The elections to 586 Village Committees (VCs) in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) areas, which have remained pending for the last 10 years, will be held on September 27. The State Election Commission (SEC) submitted an affidavit before the Supreme Court on Tuesday with a tentative election schedule, according to which the formal notification will be issued on September 1.

TIPRA Motha founder Pradyot Bikram Kishor Debbarman described the development as a major victory. In a social media post, he said, "After years of legal struggle, I am glad to say that the State Election Commission has agreed to hold elections starting from the first week of September in its affidavit to the Hon'ble Supreme Court. This is a huge relief and victory for the people of our state. Our rights have been restored through the efforts of the people." The SEC filed the affidavit following a petition filed by Pradyot Bikram seeking directions for the early conduct of the elections.

A division bench comprising Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice Vipul M. Pancholi noted that both the petitioner and the respondents had agreed to hold the election in a single phase on September 27.

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