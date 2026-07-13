Tangkhul Naga Body Questions Manipur Arrests, Seeks Fair Probe into Liangmai Civilian Killings

IMPHAL: The Working Committee of the Tangkhul Naga Long (TNL), the apex civil society organisation representing the Tangkhul Naga community, has raised objections to the arrest of two individuals in connection with the abduction and killing of six Liangmai Naga civilians in Manipur, urging investigating agencies to apprehend those it alleged were directly responsible for the crime. In a statement, the organisation referred to the July 10 arrest of Pradip, a member of the Meitei community, and his wife, Ayingbi alias Mangaih, a resident of Leilon Vaiphei village. A joint team comprising the Manipur Police, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) carried out the arrests. The couple was arrested in connection with the alleged abduction of 18 Liangmai Naga civilians on May 13, 2026, and the subsequent killing of six men whose mutilated bodies were recovered on June 10.

Describing the arrests as a “bizarre exercise”, TNL alleged that the action appeared to divert public attention from demands to arrest those directly involved in the alleged abduction, unlawful detention and killings. The organisation further alleged that the Kuki-Zo Council had publicly accepted responsibility for the abduction and killing of the civilians. It also claimed that statements made by survivors had identified the alleged involvement of Leilon Vaiphei village chief Lalboi Vaiphei alias Khailensang, several women from the village and armed cadres of the Kuki National Front-Presidential (KNF-P), but asserted that no action had been taken against them by the investigating agencies. TNL called on the state government and law enforcement agencies to conduct the investigation in a fair, transparent and accountable manner. It said the authorities must remain committed to uncovering the truth and ensuring justice in the larger interest of the people.(Agencies)

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