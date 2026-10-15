Tripura Plans to Revive Kailashahar Airport After 35-Year Hiatus

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: Flight services at Kailashahar Airport in Unakoti district are likely to resume after a gap of 35 years, with Chief Minister Prof. (Dr.) Manik Saha stating that the airport could improve internal air connectivity and strengthen national security once it becomes operational. Kailashahar will be Tripura's second operational airport after Agartala.

The Chief Minister made the statement while chairing a high-level review meeting on the Centre's UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) scheme at the conference hall of the State Secretariat. During the meeting, Saha reviewed the progress of the first phase of the UDAN scheme and stressed the need to improve the state's air connectivity and increase revenue. He said the state government was working towards making Kailashahar Airport functional again.

The Chief Minister assured that the state government would provide all necessary support for the project. He also stressed the need to construct a helipad at the Dumboor tourist spot soon to make travel more convenient for visitors.

Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury emphasised the need for the Transport Department to complete all necessary work related to the project at the earliest. Chief Secretary J.K. Sinha briefed the Chief Minister on the progress of the UDAN scheme.

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