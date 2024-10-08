Tripura Police Arrest Eight in Kadamtala Violence; Situation Stabilized

AGARTALA: The Tripura Police reported the arrest of eight individuals in connection with the communal violence that occurred on October 6 over the forceful collection of donations for Durga Puja in North Tripura's Kadamtala.

North District Superintendent of Police Bhanupada Chakraborty was speaking to the media stating that the situation at Kadamtala is completely peaceful and in control. According to him, the arrests are done based on violent incidents about the forced subscription collection.

Now, it is absolutely under control because even people from both communities started gathering peace meets across locations, said Chakraborty. The incident happened on Sunday when a family of the Muslim minority community in the suburban village Kadamtala was on their way to Assam for medical treatment.

At one point, they were stopped by a Durga Puja organizer who alleged that they were demanding too much money from him. The argument within minutes became a heated argument and then erupted into a scuffle.

It was in response to the incident that the Muslim community held a protest outside the local police station with a demand for action against the Durga Puja organizer accused of the act. They consequently received action and two arrests in the wake of their complaint.

However, things took a turn for the worse as the hooligans started attacking the local market, looting properties and even burning down shops. This wave of violence wasn't limited to just the looting and ransacking of numerous shops but instead worked its way up to assaults on several houses in the locality.

The anarchy claimed one life and left many others injured, including security personnel sent to manage the situation.

The district administration clamped prohibitory orders in Kadamtala police station jurisdiction under the Dharmanagar sub-division and a large contingent of security forces, including Tripura State Rifles (TSR), was deployed at the mixed-populated Kadamtala areas adjoining southern Assam on Sunday.

An official of the district administration said prohibitory orders were clamped on Sunday under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita in Kadamtala police station jurisdiction till Wednesday to control the situation and restore normalcy.