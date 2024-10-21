Tripura: Police Arrest YouTube Channel Owner For Forgery In Agartala

AGARTALA: The Tripura Police has arrested Rajesh Tripura, owner of the YouTube channel “Tripura News 8,” on Friday night on charges of alleged forgery and fraud.

Rajesh Tripura was arrested on Friday night in the Tuichakma area, following allegations that he forged land documents to defraud Himagshu Panchal, Director of World Education Mission in New Delhi, of approximately Rs 9 crore.

Paritosh Das, the officer-in-charge of West Agartala Police Station, informed that Tripura and five other associates are accused of cashing in counterfeit checks to purchase goods, including LCD TVs and CCTV cameras, costing Rs 10 lakhs in total from various vendors.