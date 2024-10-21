Tripura: Police Arrest YouTube Channel Owner For Forgery In Agartala

AGARTALA: The Tripura Police has arrested Rajesh Tripura, owner of the YouTube channel “Tripura News 8,” on Friday night on charges of alleged forgery and fraud.
Rajesh Tripura was arrested on Friday night in the Tuichakma area, following allegations that he forged land documents to defraud Himagshu Panchal, Director of World Education Mission in New Delhi, of approximately Rs 9 crore.
Paritosh Das, the officer-in-charge of West Agartala Police Station, informed that Tripura and five other associates are accused of cashing in counterfeit checks to purchase goods, including LCD TVs and CCTV cameras, costing Rs 10 lakhs in total from various vendors.
Das noted that on July 12 last year, Himanshu Panchal, Director of the World Education Mission, New Delhi, filed a complaint, alleging that six individuals, Uttam Saha, Debashish Chakraborty, Subrata Acharya, Rajesh Tripura, Biplab Sharma, and Khayzar Debbarma, conspired to commit document fraud by selling a piece of land valued at 1.25 crore rupees.
Rajesh was produced before the court on Saturday and the police have sought a five-day remand for further questioning but were granted only three days.
The case against Rajesh Tripura is registered under number 2023WAG111, under Sections 120 (B), 165, 255, 403, 420, 465, 466, 467, 468, 471, 472, 473, and 474 of the IPC.
The authorities are continuing their efforts to uncover the full extent of the fraud and bring the perpetrators to justice.
ALSO READ: Tripura: GRP Nabs Notorious Human Trafficker Near Agartala
ALSO WATCH: