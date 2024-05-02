Tripura police arrests man for rape of 16-year-old girl after social media encounter

AGARTALA: In Tripura's Sepahijala district, a 16-year-old girl was reportedly raped multiple times by two men she met on social media.
The Tripura Police have arrested one of the men, Saddam Hossain, who is accused of raping the minor girl.
Saddam Hossain, a married man from Kulubari in Sepahijala district, allegedly met the victim on social media in March this year.
After meeting on social media, Saddam allegedly used different methods to manipulate the girl and raped her. He threatened her to keep quiet about the assaults. On April 27, Saddam and a friend allegedly raped her again. Fortunately, the girl managed to escape and went home. She then filed a written complaint against Saddam and his accomplice at the Bishalgarh Women's Police Station, as per a police source.
On Tuesday night, the police arrested Saddam Hossain, one of the accused, in connection with the case. He was taken to court and remanded to judicial custody for further investigation.
Earlier, a 19-year-old student from ICFAI University was found hanging at her rented accommodation at Ramnagar in Agartala, officials said.
The deceased was identified as Dipannita Das (19), a resident of Shantirbazar in South Tripura.
According to the police, Das was into the second semester of her course on dialysis. The incident came to light on Monday evening when police, accompanied by her friends, opened her apartment door to find her hanging.
Dipannita had been living at this address for the past six months, with her mother also moving in with her sometimes. Described by her peers as a gentle and quiet individual, her death left her known circles in shock. Many said they were clueless about what prompted her to take her own life, the officers said.
The local police, led by the West PS Women's unit in Agartala, are currently investigating the matter.
ALSO WATCH: