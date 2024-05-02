Tripura police arrests man for rape of 16-year-old girl after social media encounter

Earlier, a 19-year-old student from ICFAI University was found hanging at her rented accommodation at Ramnagar in Agartala, officials said.

The deceased was identified as Dipannita Das (19), a resident of Shantirbazar in South Tripura.

According to the police, Das was into the second semester of her course on dialysis. The incident came to light on Monday evening when police, accompanied by her friends, opened her apartment door to find her hanging.

Dipannita had been living at this address for the past six months, with her mother also moving in with her sometimes. Described by her peers as a gentle and quiet individual, her death left her known circles in shock. Many said they were clueless about what prompted her to take her own life, the officers said.

The local police, led by the West PS Women's unit in Agartala, are currently investigating the matter.