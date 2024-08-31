Tripura Police Nab Bangladeshi Nationals and Rohingyas in Separate Raids

AGARTALA: In a series of successful operations on Saturday, the Tripura police arrested four foreign nationals-two Bangladeshi nationals and two Rohingya refugees-who had crossed into India illegally. These arrests have taken place in different locations, marking some serious steps in the efforts underway to curb unauthorized border crossings in the northeastern state.

The first arrest was made based on information provided by an accused arrested earlier. Paritosh Das, Officer-in-Charge of the West Agartala Police Station, said the operation began early this month when a Bangladeshi national was intercepted in the Lankamura area of Tripura's West District. The suspect, during interrogation, shared vital information that resulted in the capture of two more Bangladeshis.

"Based on the input provided, our team was able to trace and arrest Rafiq Sheikh and Ajim Uddin at City Centre," Das said. He further revealed that these persons entered Tripura through the Sonamura area with the help of local touts who are experts in smuggling people across the border. The police are now seeking custody of both men for further interrogation into unraveling the entire cross-border network.

In another operation, Government Railway Police detained two Rohingya nationals while they were trying to sneak through Tripura to reach West Bengal. The two - Azida Behum and Ramjam Ali - had entered India after fleeing a Rohingya refugee camp in Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh, said GRP officer Tapas Das.

The Rohingyas are persecuted minorities in Myanmar who generally flee to neighboring countries seeking refuge. But their journey usually passes through dangerous and illegal crossings, much like what happened in the case of Behum and Ali. Their arrest has raised a red flag as far as the increasing number of such infiltration through Tripura is concerned, with its long and porous border with Bangladesh.

Authorities have now started investigating the two incidents to establish the extent of the illegality and involvement of organized networks that facilitate such crossings. Those arrested will be taken to court, where police are expected to seek remand for further interrogation.