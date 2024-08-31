Assam Police Seize Arms Linked to Militant Group in Tinsukia

GUWAHATI: Assam Police seized a cache of arms in Tinsukia on Saturday, raising fresh concerns over the resurgence of insurgent activities in the region. The recovered items are a sophisticated Heckler & Koch submachine gun (SMG), two magazines, 130 rounds of ammunition, and about one kilogram of PEK explosive powder-suspected to be belonging to a banned militant group operating along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border.

DGP Gyanendra Pratap Singh declared the recovery via social media and cited the incessant efforts by Assam Police against illegal weapon holdings. "Continuing our efforts against unlawful weapon holding, One Heckler & Koch SMG, 130 rounds of ammunition, 2 magazines & approx one KG PEK explosive powder recovered by Police in Tinsukia. Suspected of belonging to a proscribed organization active in Assam-Arunachal border," Singh tweeted on X.

The seizure forms part of the higher amount of arms smuggling and militant activities in the northeastern states, where several insurgent groups have traditionally operated with impunity. The recovery of these weapons underlines the continued threat from such groups, especially those with access to sophisticated arms and explosives.

Meanwhile, in a surprising turn of events, the NIA had recently chargesheeted 10 persons in a high-profile arms and explosives seizure case in Mizoram. Explosives, firearms, and ammunition were seized in large quantities in two vehicles on the outskirts of Kelsih Village in Aizawl district in May 2022, hence bringing this case into the headlines. Some of the seized items were found to have been supplied by Albarin Explotech, a Guwahati-based explosives firm, as batch numbers and QR code linked the weapons to the said company.

The chargesheet, which was submitted before the NIA Special Court at Aizawl, named the accused as Lalrintluanga, Laldinpuia, Zoremsanga, Lalbiaktluanga, Lalrinsanga, Zothanmawia, Henry Siangnuna, J Rohlupuia, Laldinsanga, and David Lalramsanga. Some of the accused are reportedly absconders from Myanmar, further complicating the investigation.

This seizure in Tinsukia comes at a time when, through combined and sustained efforts, Assam Police and NIA have been striving to break these networks. But more than that, it is a grim reminder of how the northeastern part of the country continues to grapple with arms trafficking and insurgency activities.