Tripura Police Nabs 15 Bangladeshi Nationals, Including 7 Transgenders

AGARTALA: In past 24 hours Tripura authorities have apprehended fifteen Bangladeshi nationals including seven transgender individuals in separate incidents. State, which shares 856-kilometer porous border with Bangladesh continues to face significant challenges related to infiltration.

Apprehended individuals have been identified as Sahadad Hossein, Trisha Akhtar Safla Akhtar, Raju Ahmed Shah Alam, Sukadri Sheikh Md Biplab and Karim Sheikh. Alongside them, two Indian smugglers Ratan Pal and Shukla Sarkar from Sonamura in Sepahijala district were also detained.

First incident occurred when Tripura police intercepted bus at Panisagar checkpoint in North Tripura district. They detained seven individuals on suspicion. Subsequent interrogation revealed they were Bangladeshi citizens possessing fake Aadhaar and PAN cards. This group included seven transgender individuals. They were traveling to Mumbai via Guwahati. Police believe they crossed border from Akhaura in Bangladesh with help of smuggler.

In separate operation Government Railway Police (GRP) apprehended eight more Bangladeshi nationals along with two Indian human traffickers at Agartala Railway Station. These individuals were reportedly heading to Kolkata and Chennai. Authorities now seek police remand for all detainees.

Officials reported at least 23 Bangladeshi nationals including tout were arrested by security personnel for illegal entry into India. The arrests took place at Agartala railway station on Saturday night. Bangladeshi nationals were trying to board a train to travel to other Indian states via Guwahati.

The arrested individuals aged between 19 and 40 are residents of Bangladesh's Chapainawabganj district in Rajshahi Division. They informed security personnel they had entered India in search of employment opportunities.

These incidents highlight ongoing issue of illegal infiltration from Bangladesh into Tripura. This emphasizes need for enhanced border security measures and stricter enforcement of immigration laws. Use of fake identification documents by apprehended individuals complicates situation further.

Tripura police and GRP continue to work diligently to address these challenges. They ensure safety and security of region. In doing so they tackle complex issue of illegal immigration.